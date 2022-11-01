Not Available

The Tales of Hoffmann

  • Fantasy
  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Vega Film Productions

Hoffmann is a lovelorn young man in Nuremberg who is watching his latest love, Stella, dance in the ballet. In the interval he goes to the tavern where he tells his friends the tales of the three major loves of his life. Each story forms a separate act of this filmic version of the Offenbach opera.

Cast

Ludmilla TchérinaGiulietta
Pamela BrownNiklaus
Léonide MassineSpalanzani / Schlemil / Franz
Ann AyarsAntonia
Robert HelpmannLindorf / Coppelius / Dapertutto / Dr. Miracle
Frederick AshtonKleinsach / Cochenille

