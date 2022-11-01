The Tales of Hoffmann

Hoffmann is a lovelorn young man in Nuremberg who is watching his latest love, Stella, dance in the ballet. In the interval he goes to the tavern where he tells his friends the tales of the three major loves of his life. Each story forms a separate act of this filmic version of the Offenbach opera.
|Ludmilla Tchérina
|Giulietta
|Pamela Brown
|Niklaus
|Léonide Massine
|Spalanzani / Schlemil / Franz
|Ann Ayars
|Antonia
|Robert Helpmann
|Lindorf / Coppelius / Dapertutto / Dr. Miracle
|Frederick Ashton
|Kleinsach / Cochenille
