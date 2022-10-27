The Tall Men

Two brothers, Ben and Clint, join a cattle drive from Texas to Montana. While heading for Texas they save Nella from the Indians, and she decides to ride with them. Ben and Nella start to get romantic, but Ben isn't ambitious enough for her, and she soon meets up with the boss of the cattle drive. Will she make the right choice, and, more importantly, will the cattle make it to Montana !
|Jane Russell
|Nella Turner
|Robert Ryan
|Nathan Stark
|Cameron Mitchell
|Clint Allison
|Juan García
|Luis (as Juan Garcia)
|Harry Shannon
|Sam
|Emile Meyer
|Chickasaw Charlie
