The Tall Stranger

A Union soldier returns to his western home at the end of the Civil War and finds himself caught in the middle of a land war between his greedy half-brother and a wagon train of Confederate homesteaders. This 1957 film stars Joel McCrea, Virginia Mayo, Barry Kelley, Michael Ansara, Whit Bissell, Michael Pate, Leo Gordon, James Dobson and Ray Teal.
|Virginia Mayo
|Ellen
|Barry Kelley
|Hardy Bishop
|Michael Ansara
|Zarata
|Whit Bissell
|Adam Judson
|James Dobson
|Dud
|George N. Neise
|Mort Harper (as George Neise)
