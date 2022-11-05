1957

The Tall Stranger

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 16th, 1957

Studio

Allied Artists Pictures

A Union soldier returns to his western home at the end of the Civil War and finds himself caught in the middle of a land war between his greedy half-brother and a wagon train of Confederate homesteaders. This 1957 film stars Joel McCrea, Virginia Mayo, Barry Kelley, Michael Ansara, Whit Bissell, Michael Pate, Leo Gordon, James Dobson and Ray Teal.

Cast

Virginia MayoEllen
Barry KelleyHardy Bishop
Michael AnsaraZarata
Whit BissellAdam Judson
James DobsonDud
George N. NeiseMort Harper (as George Neise)

View Full Cast >

Images