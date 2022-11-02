The Tango Lesson

On a trip to Paris Sally meets Pablo, a tango dancer. He starts teaching her to dance then she returns to London to work on some "projects". She visits Buenos Aires and learns more from Pablo's friends. Sally and Pablo meet again but this time their relationship changes, she realises they want different things from each other. On a trip to Buenos Aires they cement their friendship.
|Morgane Maugran
|Red Model
|Pablo Verón
|Pablo
|Géraldine Maillet
|Yellow Model
|Katerina Mechera
|Blue Model
|David Toole
|Fashion Designer
|George Antoni
|Photographer
