The Tango Lesson

  • Drama
  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Arts Council of England

On a trip to Paris Sally meets Pablo, a tango dancer. He starts teaching her to dance then she returns to London to work on some "projects". She visits Buenos Aires and learns more from Pablo's friends. Sally and Pablo meet again but this time their relationship changes, she realises they want different things from each other. On a trip to Buenos Aires they cement their friendship.

Cast

Morgane MaugranRed Model
Pablo VerónPablo
Géraldine MailletYellow Model
Katerina MecheraBlue Model
David TooleFashion Designer
George AntoniPhotographer

