Not Available

A television drama directed by Maya Angelou. In 1975, the accomplished writer became the first African American woman to join the Directors Guild of America in the director’s category. Produced by trailblazing TV executive Barbara Schultz, Visions often focused on complex themes including social justice, feminism, race and sexuality. Executive Producer: Barbara Schultz. Director: Maya Angelou. Writer: Alexis DeVeaux. With: Gloria Jones Schultz, Glynn Turman, Ebony Wright.