The Taste of Apple Seeds

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Bavaria Film GmbH

When Bertha dies, her granddaughter Iris inherits her house and finds herself back in the home where she and her cousin used to play dressing-up in the summer holidays. While she wanders from room to room, she gropes her way through memories and things she had forgotten: What did her grandfather really do before he went to war? Which men were Bertha’s daughters in love with? Who ate his apple with the seeds?

Cast

Florian StetterMax
Marie BäumerInga
Meret BeckerHarriet
Hildegard SchmahlBertha
Paula BeerRosmarie
Zoe MooreMira

Images