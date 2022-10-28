The Taste of Apple Seeds

When Bertha dies, her granddaughter Iris inherits her house and finds herself back in the home where she and her cousin used to play dressing-up in the summer holidays. While she wanders from room to room, she gropes her way through memories and things she had forgotten: What did her grandfather really do before he went to war? Which men were Bertha’s daughters in love with? Who ate his apple with the seeds?
|Florian Stetter
|Max
|Marie Bäumer
|Inga
|Meret Becker
|Harriet
|Hildegard Schmahl
|Bertha
|Paula Beer
|Rosmarie
|Zoe Moore
|Mira
