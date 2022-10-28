The Tears of the Sea

Brigitta Nielebeck suffered a serious car accident in which miraculously escape unscathed. However, she has lost his memory. Doctors recommend her to spend time with family members. Therefore, make contact with Marie, her 16 year old daughter, who for two years living with a host family.
|Michelle Barthel
|Marie Nielebeck
|Marie-Lou Sellem
|Wibeke Berglund
|August Zirner
|Kurt Nielebeck
|Rainer Strecker
|Jakob Berglund
|Robert Lohr
|Dr. Brandstrüp
|Katja Flint
|Brigitta Nielebeck
View Full Cast >