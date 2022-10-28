Not Available

The Tears of the Sea

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Wild Bunch Germany

Brigitta Nielebeck suffered a serious car accident in which miraculously escape unscathed. However, she has lost his memory. Doctors recommend her to spend time with family members. Therefore, make contact with Marie, her 16 year old daughter, who for two years living with a host family.

Cast

Michelle BarthelMarie Nielebeck
Marie-Lou SellemWibeke Berglund
August ZirnerKurt Nielebeck
Rainer StreckerJakob Berglund
Robert LohrDr. Brandstrüp
Katja FlintBrigitta Nielebeck

