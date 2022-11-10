The Terminal Man

As the result of a head injury, brilliant computer scientist Harry Benson begins to experience violent seizures. In an attempt to control the seizures, Benson undergoes a new surgical procedure in which a microcomputer is inserted into his brain. The procedure is not entirely successful.
|Joan Hackett
|Dr. Janet Ross
|Richard Dysart
|Dr. John Ellis
|Donald Moffat
|Dr. Arthur McPherson
|Michael C. Gwynne
|Dr. Robert Morris
|William Hansen
|Dr. Ezra Manon
|Jill Clayburgh
|Angela Black
