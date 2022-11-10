1974

The Terminal Man

  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 18th, 1974

Studio

Not Available

As the result of a head injury, brilliant computer scientist Harry Benson begins to experience violent seizures. In an attempt to control the seizures, Benson undergoes a new surgical procedure in which a microcomputer is inserted into his brain. The procedure is not entirely successful.

Cast

Joan HackettDr. Janet Ross
Richard DysartDr. John Ellis
Donald MoffatDr. Arthur McPherson
Michael C. GwynneDr. Robert Morris
William HansenDr. Ezra Manon
Jill ClayburghAngela Black

