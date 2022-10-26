The Terror

Lieutenant Andre Duvalier has been accidentally separated from his regiment. He is wandering near the coast when he sees a young woman. He asks the road to Coldon, where he hopes to rejoin his regiment. But the woman doesn't answer, doesn't even greet him and walks away. Eventually she takes him to the sea, where she disappears in rough water. How can he save the mysterious girl?
|Jack Nicholson
|Lt. Andre Duvalier
|Sandra Knight
|Helene / Ghost of Ilsa The Baroness Von Leppe
|Dick Miller
|Stefan
|Dorothy Neumann
|Katrina, Witch / Eric's Mother
|Jonathan Haze
|Gustaf
|Boris Karloff
|Baron Victor Frederick Von Leppe
