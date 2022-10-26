1963

The Terror

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 16th, 1963

Studio

The Filmgroup

Lieutenant Andre Duvalier has been accidentally separated from his regiment. He is wandering near the coast when he sees a young woman. He asks the road to Coldon, where he hopes to rejoin his regiment. But the woman doesn't answer, doesn't even greet him and walks away. Eventually she takes him to the sea, where she disappears in rough water. How can he save the mysterious girl?

Cast

Jack NicholsonLt. Andre Duvalier
Sandra KnightHelene / Ghost of Ilsa The Baroness Von Leppe
Dick MillerStefan
Dorothy NeumannKatrina, Witch / Eric's Mother
Jonathan HazeGustaf
Boris KarloffBaron Victor Frederick Von Leppe

