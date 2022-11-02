1938

The Terror of Tiny Town

  • Comedy
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 30th, 1938

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Using a conventional Western story with an all midget cast, the filmmakers were able to showcase gags such as cowboys entering the local saloon by walking under the swinging doors, and pint-sized cowboys galloping around on Shetland ponies while roping calves.

Cast

Billy CurtisThe Hero (Buck Lawson)
Yvonne MorayThe Girl (Nancy Preston)
'Little Billy' RhodesThe Villain (Bat Haines) (as Little Billy)
Billy PlattThe Rich Uncle (Jim 'Tex' Preston) (as Bill Platt)
John T. BamburyThe Ranch Owner (Pop Lawson) (as John Bambury)
Joseph HerbstThe Sheriff

