The Terror of Tiny Town

Using a conventional Western story with an all midget cast, the filmmakers were able to showcase gags such as cowboys entering the local saloon by walking under the swinging doors, and pint-sized cowboys galloping around on Shetland ponies while roping calves.
|Billy Curtis
|The Hero (Buck Lawson)
|Yvonne Moray
|The Girl (Nancy Preston)
|'Little Billy' Rhodes
|The Villain (Bat Haines) (as Little Billy)
|Billy Platt
|The Rich Uncle (Jim 'Tex' Preston) (as Bill Platt)
|John T. Bambury
|The Ranch Owner (Pop Lawson) (as John Bambury)
|Joseph Herbst
|The Sheriff
