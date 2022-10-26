The Terrorists

A gang of hijackers led by Ian McShane seize a British plane as it is landing in Scandinavia. Ruthless military police chief Colonel Tahlvik is assigned to rescue the plane and it's passengers. But he must also deal with the problem of the British Ambassador, whose residence has been seized by a second group of terrorists. Written by Jonathon Dabell
|Sean Connery
|Col. Nils Tahlvik
|Ian McShane
|Ray Petrie
|Jeffrey Wickham
|Capt. Frank Barnes
|Isabel Dean
|Mrs Palmer
|John Quentin
|Martin Shepherd
|Robert Harris
|Ambassador Palmer
