1975

The Terrorists

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 3rd, 1975

Studio

20th Century Fox

A gang of hijackers led by Ian McShane seize a British plane as it is landing in Scandinavia. Ruthless military police chief Colonel Tahlvik is assigned to rescue the plane and it's passengers. But he must also deal with the problem of the British Ambassador, whose residence has been seized by a second group of terrorists. Written by Jonathon Dabell

Cast

Sean ConneryCol. Nils Tahlvik
Ian McShaneRay Petrie
Jeffrey WickhamCapt. Frank Barnes
Isabel DeanMrs Palmer
John QuentinMartin Shepherd
Robert HarrisAmbassador Palmer

