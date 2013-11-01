The Thanksgiving House

Boston lawyer Mary Ross (Emily Rose of “Haven”) inherits a house in Plymouth, Mass., from her great-aunt and plans to sell it. But soon has a change of heart, which is complicated by local historian, Everett Mather (Justin Breuning) who's research indicates that the houses location might be the site of the orginal Thanksgiving
|Justin Bruening
|Everett Mather
|Julia Jones
|Victoria
|Lindsay Wagner
|Abigail Mather
|Jack Scalia
|Mary's Dad
|Ramon De Ocampo
|Spence
|Ben Giroux
|Quincy
