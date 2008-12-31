At a remote Arctic research station, four ecology students discover the real horror of global warming is not the melting ice, but what's frozen within it. A prehistoric parasite is released from the carcass of a Woolly Mammoth upon the unsuspecting students who are forced to quarantine and make necessary sacrifices, or risk infecting the rest of the world.
|Martha MacIsaac
|Evelyn Kruipen
|Aaron Ashmore
|Atom
|Kyle Schmid
|Federico Fulce
|Anne Marie DeLuise
|Dr. Jane Sanders
|Alejandro Rae
|Rob
|Alexandra Staseson
|Infected Girl
