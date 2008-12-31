2008

The Thaw

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 31st, 2008

Studio

Brightlight Pictures

At a remote Arctic research station, four ecology students discover the real horror of global warming is not the melting ice, but what's frozen within it. A prehistoric parasite is released from the carcass of a Woolly Mammoth upon the unsuspecting students who are forced to quarantine and make necessary sacrifices, or risk infecting the rest of the world.

Cast

Martha MacIsaacEvelyn Kruipen
Aaron AshmoreAtom
Kyle SchmidFederico Fulce
Anne Marie DeLuiseDr. Jane Sanders
Alejandro RaeRob
Alexandra StasesonInfected Girl

