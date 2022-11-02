The Third Sex

Klaus is a young man in post-war Berlin. He is drawn to his friend Manfred and, under the encouragement of their acquaintance, Dr. Winkler, explore the underground world of gay clubs and electronic music. His family begins to learn of his other life and do everything they can to set him straight.
|Ingrid Stenn
|Gerda Böttcher
|Christian Wolff
|Klaus Teichmann
|Friedrich Joloff
|Dr. Boris Winkler
|Paul Dahlke
|Werner Teichmann
|Hans Nielsen
|Max Mertens
|Herbert Hübner
|Verteidiger Dr. Schwarz
