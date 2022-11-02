Not Available

The Third Sex

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Arca-Filmproduktion

Klaus is a young man in post-war Berlin. He is drawn to his friend Manfred and, under the encouragement of their acquaintance, Dr. Winkler, explore the underground world of gay clubs and electronic music. His family begins to learn of his other life and do everything they can to set him straight.

Cast

Ingrid StennGerda Böttcher
Christian WolffKlaus Teichmann
Friedrich JoloffDr. Boris Winkler
Paul DahlkeWerner Teichmann
Hans NielsenMax Mertens
Herbert HübnerVerteidiger Dr. Schwarz

