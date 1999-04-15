1999

The Thirteenth Floor

  • Thriller
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 15th, 1999

Studio

Centropolis Film Productions

Computer scientist Hannon Fuller has discovered something extremely important. He's about to tell the discovery to his colleague, Douglas Hall, but knowing someone is after him, the old man leaves a letter in his computer generated parallel world that's just like the 30's with seemingly real people with real emotions.

Cast

Armin Mueller-StahlHannon Fuller/Grierson
Gretchen MolJane Fuller/Natasha Molinaro
Vincent D'OnofrioJason Whitney/Jerry Ashton
Dennis HaysbertDetective Larry McBain
Steven SchubDetective Zev Bernstein
Jeremy RobertsTom Jones

View Full Cast >

Images