The Thirteenth Floor

Computer scientist Hannon Fuller has discovered something extremely important. He's about to tell the discovery to his colleague, Douglas Hall, but knowing someone is after him, the old man leaves a letter in his computer generated parallel world that's just like the 30's with seemingly real people with real emotions.
|Armin Mueller-Stahl
|Hannon Fuller/Grierson
|Gretchen Mol
|Jane Fuller/Natasha Molinaro
|Vincent D'Onofrio
|Jason Whitney/Jerry Ashton
|Dennis Haysbert
|Detective Larry McBain
|Steven Schub
|Detective Zev Bernstein
|Jeremy Roberts
|Tom Jones
