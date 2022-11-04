The Thoroughbred

Not Available

Riley and Donovan, racehorse owners and trainers who have been rivals and enemies for years, seek to befriend Tod Taylor, a jockey, and Ham, a retainer. Tod elects to work for Riley, incurring the enmity of rival jockeys. Riley's daughter, Colleen, sympathizes with Tod and cares for his bruises. Trying to befriend Donovan, Tod wins a match between Riley's colt, Reckless, and Donovan's best horse; and many more victories bolster his confidence. His head is turned by Margie, a come-on girl for Drake, a gambler. She precipitates his dissipation, and Tod is induced to throw the race to avoid a jail sentence.