Not Available

The Three Kings

  • Adventure
  • Comedy
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Renn Productions

The Three Wise Men – Balthazar, Melchior and Gaspard – are on their way to Bethlehem to pay homage to the infant Jesus when they are suddenly, an inexplicably, transported two thousand years into the future. They find themselves walking the streets of Paris, where they encounter a young woman called Macha who, they are convinced, will lead them to the newborn Messiah.

Cast

Didier BourdonBalthazar
Pascal LégitimusGaspard
Nathalie Roussella mère de Macha
Didier Flamandl'ami de la mère
Vincent SchmittLe "copain"
Jean-François PastoutL'homme de la sanisette

View Full Cast >

Images