The Three Kings

The Three Wise Men – Balthazar, Melchior and Gaspard – are on their way to Bethlehem to pay homage to the infant Jesus when they are suddenly, an inexplicably, transported two thousand years into the future. They find themselves walking the streets of Paris, where they encounter a young woman called Macha who, they are convinced, will lead them to the newborn Messiah.
|Didier Bourdon
|Balthazar
|Pascal Légitimus
|Gaspard
|Nathalie Roussel
|la mère de Macha
|Didier Flamand
|l'ami de la mère
|Vincent Schmitt
|Le "copain"
|Jean-François Pastout
|L'homme de la sanisette
