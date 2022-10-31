1964

The Three Lives of Thomasina

  • Fantasy
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 3rd, 1964

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

Thomasina is the pet cat of Mary McDhui, the daughter of Scottish veterinarian Andrew McDhui. When Thomasina falls ill, McDhui declares that the pet should be put down. But when Mary and her father try to bury the cat, Lori MacGregor (Susan Hampshire), who is said to be a witch, shows up and attempts to steal it.

Cast

Susan HampshireLori MacGregor
Karen DotriceMary McDhui
Laurence NaismithReverend Angus Paddie
Jean AndersonMrs. MacKenzie
Matthew GarberGeordie McNab
Denis GilmoreJamie McNab

Images