The Three Lives of Thomasina

Thomasina is the pet cat of Mary McDhui, the daughter of Scottish veterinarian Andrew McDhui. When Thomasina falls ill, McDhui declares that the pet should be put down. But when Mary and her father try to bury the cat, Lori MacGregor (Susan Hampshire), who is said to be a witch, shows up and attempts to steal it.
|Susan Hampshire
|Lori MacGregor
|Karen Dotrice
|Mary McDhui
|Laurence Naismith
|Reverend Angus Paddie
|Jean Anderson
|Mrs. MacKenzie
|Matthew Garber
|Geordie McNab
|Denis Gilmore
|Jamie McNab
