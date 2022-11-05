Not Available

The Three Swordsmen

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Samurai and Smiling Sam are two famous martial arts masters in Central China. On the night before the big martial arts competition, someone murders the Empress, and the two swordsmen are framed for the crime. Determined to clear their name, they soon uncover a heinous plot that must be stopped. Meanwhile, a third swordsman, Big Knife, tries to track the pair down so he can join their fight.

    Cast

    		Andy LauSam Siu / Smiling Sam
    		Brigitte LinMing Jian / Sword
    		Elvis TsuiWham Dao / Big Knife
    		Yu LiKu Choi-Yi
    		Siqin GaowaMing Jian's Mother
    		Ray Lui

    View Full Cast >

    Images