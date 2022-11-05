The Three Swordsmen

Samurai and Smiling Sam are two famous martial arts masters in Central China. On the night before the big martial arts competition, someone murders the Empress, and the two swordsmen are framed for the crime. Determined to clear their name, they soon uncover a heinous plot that must be stopped. Meanwhile, a third swordsman, Big Knife, tries to track the pair down so he can join their fight.
|Andy Lau
|Sam Siu / Smiling Sam
|Brigitte Lin
|Ming Jian / Sword
|Elvis Tsui
|Wham Dao / Big Knife
|Yu Li
|Ku Choi-Yi
|Siqin Gaowa
|Ming Jian's Mother
|Ray Lui
