The Thrilling Sword

This kung-fu version of Snow White is unbelievable. Was it made for kids? Hard to say. A fleshy egg pops out of the pregnant queen, weird demons plague the kingdom, evil sorcerers try to take over, the hero fights with a weird bloody body. This film is low-budget, and if that's a plus for you, check it out. The sets are wonderful and the special effects are very funny (the dwarves are regular-sized actors, shot from above). Most of the effects involve optical-printing, which wasn't done very skillfully, so the sequences are a little out of focus. Nevertheless, this is one of the most entertaining kung-fu movies I've ever seen. The soundtrack consists of the themes to Battlestar Galactica, Starblazers, and some 80s P-funk.