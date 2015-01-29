The Throwaways

Notorious hacker Drew Reynolds is captured by the CIA and given a proposition - work for them or spend the rest of his life in prison. Agreeing on the condition that he can form his own team, he puts together a group of "throwaways" - the people deemed expendable and seemingly the worst in the organization.
|Peter Brooke
|Agent Langstrom
|James Caan
|Lt. Col. Christopher Holden
|Noel Clarke
|Erik Williamson
|Kevin Dillon
|Dan Fisher
|Katie McGrath
|Gloria
|Sam Huntington
|Drew Reynolds
