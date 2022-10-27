Not Available

The Tiger and the Pussycat

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Comedy-drama about a middle-aged Italian businessman Vittorio Gassman who is married to Eleanor Parker and is innocently introduced one day to a schoolgirl with pigtails named Carolina. Years later, that young schoolgirl has become a vivacious young woman (Ann-Margret), and she pursues him, luring him into an on-again-off-again romantic tryst where she pulls the strings and holds all the cards.

Cast

Vittorio GassmanFrancesco Vincenzini
Ann-MargretCaroline
Eleanor ParkerMme Vincenzini
Caterina BorattoDella
Jacques HerlinMonsignore

