The Tiger and the Pussycat

Comedy-drama about a middle-aged Italian businessman Vittorio Gassman who is married to Eleanor Parker and is innocently introduced one day to a schoolgirl with pigtails named Carolina. Years later, that young schoolgirl has become a vivacious young woman (Ann-Margret), and she pursues him, luring him into an on-again-off-again romantic tryst where she pulls the strings and holds all the cards.
|Vittorio Gassman
|Francesco Vincenzini
|Ann-Margret
|Caroline
|Eleanor Parker
|Mme Vincenzini
|Caterina Boratto
|Della
|Jacques Herlin
|Monsignore
