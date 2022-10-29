The Time And The Wind

Based on the novel's trilogy of the same name, by Erico Verissimo, Time and the Wind follows 150 years of family Terra Cambará and their opponent Amaral family. The history of struggles between the two families begins in the missions and runs until the end of the 19th century. The film also features the period of formation of the State of Rio Grande do Sul and the dispute of territory between the Portuguese and Spanish crowns
|Thiago Lacerda
|Capitão Rodrigo Cambará
|Marjorie Estiano
|Bibiana Terra Cambará (jovem)
|Cléo Pires
|Ana Terra
|Janaína Kremer Motta
|Bibiana Terra Cambará (adulta)
|Mayana Moura
|Luzia Silva Cambará
|Leonardo Machado
|Marciano Bezerra
View Full Cast >