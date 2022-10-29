Not Available

The Time And The Wind

  • Drama
  • History
  • War

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Globo Filmes

Based on the novel's trilogy of the same name, by Erico Verissimo, Time and the Wind follows 150 years of family Terra Cambará and their opponent Amaral family. The history of struggles between the two families begins in the missions and runs until the end of the 19th century. The film also features the period of formation of the State of Rio Grande do Sul and the dispute of territory between the Portuguese and Spanish crowns

Cast

Thiago LacerdaCapitão Rodrigo Cambará
Marjorie EstianoBibiana Terra Cambará (jovem)
Cléo PiresAna Terra
Janaína Kremer MottaBibiana Terra Cambará (adulta)
Mayana MouraLuzia Silva Cambará
Leonardo MachadoMarciano Bezerra

