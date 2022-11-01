The Time Tunnel

Not Available

In 2006, an experiment of the Department of Energy in hot fusion to produce energy releases a storm in time along 240 minutes, changing history. Only the personnel in the core of the laboratory know the true story and now they need to fix points in the history that have been punctually changed. The bureaucrat and former Marine Doug Phillips is a family man that is recruited by his friend Flynn to join an expedition to 1944 due to his great knowledge of the Battle of Hürtgen Forest in Germany. The team formed by Doug, Flynn, Toni Newman, J.D. and Wix is assigned to find a monk from 1546 that has been accidentally transported to the spot and is the carrier of Black Plague.