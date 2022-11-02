Not Available

The Top Secret Revealed

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Set in the late 21st century, an MRI scanner is introduced at the National Research Institute of Police Science's 9th Forensics Laboratory. The machine is able to scan the memories from even the deceased. As ethical questions arise over the machine's use, the 9th Forensics Laboratory members, including rookie Ikko Aoki and Chief Tsuyoshi Maki, struggle to solve cases.

Cast

Toma IkutaTsuyoshi Maki
Lisa OdaKinuko Tsuyuguchi
Masaki OkadaIkko Aoki
Nao OmoriShunsuke Manabe
Chiaki KuriyamaYukio Miyoshi

