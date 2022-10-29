The Tortured: Stories of Survival

Not Available

How much pain can the human body handle before the mind is permanently scarred? This graphic depiction of torture follows the stories of five people from around the world, who endured inhumane acts and lived to tell the horrific tales. Their tales of cruelty and torture, while unique in circumstance, time period, and location, display shocking similarities. These first hand accounts of brutality and survival lead one to question the extent of human sadism and the limits of human fortitude.