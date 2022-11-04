Not Available

The Touch of the Night

  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Zespół Filmowy "Rytm"

Film inspired by true events. Roman Jacenko, a small village local photographer, lives in a shabby garret, which serves also as his lab and studio. He loves Beata, nice clerk in a nearby bank. Having often observed established procedures of money transport to and from the bank, and having received some information unawarely revealed by Beata, he decided to rob the car with cash.

Cast

Elżbieta KępińskaAgnieszka
Wieslaw GolasProkosz
Wanda ŁuczyckaJanka, kasjerka z kombinatu
Aleksander Dzwonkowski
Stefan ŚródkaRybicki
Kazimierz Wichniarz

View Full Cast >

Images