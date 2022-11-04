The Touch of the Night

Film inspired by true events. Roman Jacenko, a small village local photographer, lives in a shabby garret, which serves also as his lab and studio. He loves Beata, nice clerk in a nearby bank. Having often observed established procedures of money transport to and from the bank, and having received some information unawarely revealed by Beata, he decided to rob the car with cash.
|Elżbieta Kępińska
|Agnieszka
|Wieslaw Golas
|Prokosz
|Wanda Łuczycka
|Janka, kasjerka z kombinatu
|Aleksander Dzwonkowski
|Stefan Śródka
|Rybicki
|Kazimierz Wichniarz
