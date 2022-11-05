Not Available

The Tough Guy

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Hercules is an employee with a salary of hunger who inherits one storey building together with the tenant. He can not do any evicted nor can it demand increase due RENT plus the colors and all their rent. He is very soft man and not pushing them until they put him the lawyer to do the hard man to collect the rents he owed. The consequences of the transformation EIAV hilarious.

Cast

Martha VourtsiAleka Palli
Martha KaragianniFoula Davari
Sperantza VranaLoula
Kostas VoutsasPatatas
Vagelis ProtopapasKalogirou
Joly GarbiAndromahi

