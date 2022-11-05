The Tough Guy

Hercules is an employee with a salary of hunger who inherits one storey building together with the tenant. He can not do any evicted nor can it demand increase due RENT plus the colors and all their rent. He is very soft man and not pushing them until they put him the lawyer to do the hard man to collect the rents he owed. The consequences of the transformation EIAV hilarious.
|Martha Vourtsi
|Aleka Palli
|Martha Karagianni
|Foula Davari
|Sperantza Vrana
|Loula
|Kostas Voutsas
|Patatas
|Vagelis Protopapas
|Kalogirou
|Joly Garbi
|Andromahi
View Full Cast >