Not Available

Jean-Christophe Rosé directs this documentary tracing the history of the world's most famous cycle race. Celebrating the event's centenary year, the film highlights the tour's enduring relationship with the public by looking back at the legendary riders whose names have become synonymous with the race, including Fausto Coppi, Louison Bobet, Jacques Anquetil, Raymond Poulidor, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, Miguel Indurain, Bradley Wiggins and Lance Armstrong.