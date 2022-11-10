Not Available

The Town Where Only I am Missing

  • Thriller
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Office Crescendo

Struggling manga author Satoru Fujinuma is beset by his fear to express himself. However, he has a supernatural ability of being forced to prevent deaths and catastrophes by being sent back in time before the incident occurred, repeating time until the accident is prevented. One day, he gets involved in an accident that has him framed as a murderer. Desperate to save the victim, he sends himself back in time only to find himself as a grade-schooler one month before fellow classmate Kayo Hinazuki went missing. Satoru now embarks on a new quest: to save Kayo and solve the mystery behind her disappearance.

Cast

Tatsuya FujiwaraSatoru Fujinuma
Kasumi ArimuraAiri Katagiri
Yuriko IshidaSachiko Fujinuma
Tetta SugimotoMakoto Sawada
Mitsuhiro OikawaManabu Yatsushiro
Seiji FukushiKenya Kobayashi

