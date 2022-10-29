Not Available

The Toyman Killer

  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

When psychologist Kate Kovic is asked to evaluate the sanity of a young girl on death row who is exhibiting signs of multiple personality disorder, she has only seven days before the scheduled execution to determine whether the girl is faking her condition to avoid the death penalty or if her personalities are in fact the missing clue to the unsolved murders of The Toyman Killer.

Cast

Sarah CarterKate Kovic
David Haydn-JonesDetective Ray Santana
Magda ApanowiczChristine Solter
Tom ButlerDetective Turbinado
Rondel ReynoldsonMs. Soams

View Full Cast >

Images