When psychologist Kate Kovic is asked to evaluate the sanity of a young girl on death row who is exhibiting signs of multiple personality disorder, she has only seven days before the scheduled execution to determine whether the girl is faking her condition to avoid the death penalty or if her personalities are in fact the missing clue to the unsolved murders of The Toyman Killer.
|Sarah Carter
|Kate Kovic
|David Haydn-Jones
|Detective Ray Santana
|Magda Apanowicz
|Christine Solter
|Tom Butler
|Detective Turbinado
|Rondel Reynoldson
|Ms. Soams
