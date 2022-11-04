The Tragic Burlesque

In a way of protesting for inhuman living conditions and the shortage of medications caused by the disintegration of Yugoslavia and its sanctions, a doctor in a hospital decides to close his clinic for mental illness. His wish is to return the patients to their homes or give them to someone who is willing to accept them temporarily.
|Vojislav Brajović
|Doktor
|Danilo 'Bata' Stojković
|Vasilije
|Dragan Nikolić
|Milan
|Rade Serbedzija
|Kosta
|Vesna Trivalić
|Julka
|Bogdan Diklić
|Joja
