The Tragic Burlesque

  • Drama
  • Fantasy
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Nova Televizia Sofia

In a way of protesting for inhuman living conditions and the shortage of medications caused by the disintegration of Yugoslavia and its sanctions, a doctor in a hospital decides to close his clinic for mental illness. His wish is to return the patients to their homes or give them to someone who is willing to accept them temporarily.

Cast

Vojislav BrajovićDoktor
Danilo 'Bata' StojkovićVasilije
Dragan NikolićMilan
Rade SerbedzijaKosta
Vesna TrivalićJulka
Bogdan DiklićJoja

