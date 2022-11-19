The Tragic Side of Comedy

Not Available

Why do those who make us laugh the hardest seem to have the most troubled souls? This two-hour event will look at the fantastic rises and fatal descents of such stars as John Belushi, Chris Farley, Phil Hartman, and others uncovering the reasons why the gift of laughter often comes with such a steep price tag. We'll hear from friends, lovers, colleagues, psychiatrists, authors and more going deep inside the troubled lives and hysterical work of some of the greatest comic minds of our time.