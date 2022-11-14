The Tragically Hip A National Celebration

Not Available

On Saturday, August 20, the Hip put a cap on the Man Machine Poem tour with a hometown show at Kingston's Rogers K-Rock Centre. Set List: 50 Mission Cap | Courage | Wheat Kings | At the Hundredth Meridian | In a World Possessed by the Human Mind | What Blue | Tired As F--- | Machine | My Music at Work | Lake Fever | Toronto #4 | Putting Down | Twist My Arm | Three Pistols | Fiddler's Green | Little Bones | The Last Of The Unplucked Gems | Something On | Poets | Bobcaygeon | Fireworks | Encore 1 | New Orleans Is Sinking | Boots or Hearts | Blow at High Dough | Encore 2 | Nautical Disaster | Scared | Grace, Too | Encore 3 | Locked In The Trunk Of A Car | Gift Shop | Ahead By A Century