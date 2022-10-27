1982

The Train Has Stopped

  • Drama

Release Date

December 19th, 1982

In this drama with socio-political nuances, a heroic engineer is able to save the passengers on his train from injury or death by sacrificing his own life when his locomotive crashes. An investigator Ermakov and journalist Malinin are both involved in the story of the crash but from two different angles: the investigator wants to find out why it happened, the journalist wants to laud the heroism of the dead engineer.

Cast

Oleg BorisovErmakov, an investigator
Anatoliy SolonitsynMalinin, a journalist
Mikhail GluzskiyPanteleyev
Nina RuslanovaMaria Ignatyevna
Lyudmila ZaytsevaTimonina
Nikolai SkorobogatovGolovanov

