The Train Has Stopped

In this drama with socio-political nuances, a heroic engineer is able to save the passengers on his train from injury or death by sacrificing his own life when his locomotive crashes. An investigator Ermakov and journalist Malinin are both involved in the story of the crash but from two different angles: the investigator wants to find out why it happened, the journalist wants to laud the heroism of the dead engineer.
|Oleg Borisov
|Ermakov, an investigator
|Anatoliy Solonitsyn
|Malinin, a journalist
|Mikhail Gluzskiy
|Panteleyev
|Nina Ruslanova
|Maria Ignatyevna
|Lyudmila Zaytseva
|Timonina
|Nikolai Skorobogatov
|Golovanov
View Full Cast >