2002

The Transporter

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 1st, 2002

Studio

TF1 Films Production

Former Special Forces officer Frank Martin will deliver anything to anyone for the right price, and his no-questions-asked policy puts him in high demand. But when he realizes his latest cargo is alive, it sets in motion a dangerous chain of events. The bound and gagged Lai is being smuggled to France by a shady American businessman, and Frank works to save her as his own illegal activities are uncovered by a French detective.

Cast

Shu QiLai
François BerléandTarconi
Matt SchulzeWall Street
Ric YoungMr. Kwai
Doug RandLeader
Didier Saint MelinBoss

