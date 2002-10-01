The Transporter

Former Special Forces officer Frank Martin will deliver anything to anyone for the right price, and his no-questions-asked policy puts him in high demand. But when he realizes his latest cargo is alive, it sets in motion a dangerous chain of events. The bound and gagged Lai is being smuggled to France by a shady American businessman, and Frank works to save her as his own illegal activities are uncovered by a French detective.
|Shu Qi
|Lai
|François Berléand
|Tarconi
|Matt Schulze
|Wall Street
|Ric Young
|Mr. Kwai
|Doug Rand
|Leader
|Didier Saint Melin
|Boss
