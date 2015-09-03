2015

The Transporter Refueled

  • Thriller
  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 3rd, 2015

Studio

EuropaCorp

The fast-paced action movie is again set in the criminal underworld in France, where Frank Martin is known as The Transporter, because he is the best driver and mercenary money can buy. In this installment, he meets Anna and they attempt to take down a group of ruthless Russian human traffickers who also have kidnapped Frank’s father.

Cast

Ed SkreinFrank Martin
Ray StevensonFrank Senior
Loan ChabanolAnna
Gabriella WrightGina
Tatjana PajkovićMaria
Wenxia YuQiao

View Full Cast >

Images

2 More Images