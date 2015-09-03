The Transporter Refueled

The fast-paced action movie is again set in the criminal underworld in France, where Frank Martin is known as The Transporter, because he is the best driver and mercenary money can buy. In this installment, he meets Anna and they attempt to take down a group of ruthless Russian human traffickers who also have kidnapped Frank’s father.
|Ed Skrein
|Frank Martin
|Ray Stevenson
|Frank Senior
|Loan Chabanol
|Anna
|Gabriella Wright
|Gina
|Tatjana Pajković
|Maria
|Wenxia Yu
|Qiao
