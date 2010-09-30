The Traveler

On a dark Christmas Eve in a small town, the lone Sheriffs on the night shift encounter a mysterious man who goes by the name of Mr. Nobody. As the night progresses, the Sheriffs discover that this isn't just a nobody, but a vengeful killer whose past threatens to haunt them all.
|Val Kilmer
|Mr. Nobody / Drifter
|Camille Sullivan
|Deputy Jane Hollow
|Dylan Neal
|Detective Alexander Black
|Paul McGillion
|Deputy Jerry Pine
|Chris Gauthier
|Desk Sargeant Gulloy
|Sierra Pitkin
|Mary Black
