2010

The Traveler

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 30th, 2010

Studio

Hollywood Media Bridge

On a dark Christmas Eve in a small town, the lone Sheriffs on the night shift encounter a mysterious man who goes by the name of Mr. Nobody. As the night progresses, the Sheriffs discover that this isn't just a nobody, but a vengeful killer whose past threatens to haunt them all.

Cast

Val KilmerMr. Nobody / Drifter
Camille SullivanDeputy Jane Hollow
Dylan NealDetective Alexander Black
Paul McGillionDeputy Jerry Pine
Chris GauthierDesk Sargeant Gulloy
Sierra PitkinMary Black

View Full Cast >

Images