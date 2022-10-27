Not Available

The Treasure Seekers

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Adaptation of the E. Nesbit novel set in turn of the century England. Widower and father of five, Richard Bastable has only days to save his family home and stave off financial ruin. While he is desperately hoping his latest invention - a refrigeration machine - will be his salvation, his children set about finding their own solutions to the family's impending disaster.

Cast

Keira KnightleyThe Princess
Felicity JonesAlice
Ian RichardsonHaig
Nicholas FarrellBastable
Janet HenfreyGoverness
Camilla PowerDora

View Full Cast >

Images