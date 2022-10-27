The Treasure Seekers

Adaptation of the E. Nesbit novel set in turn of the century England. Widower and father of five, Richard Bastable has only days to save his family home and stave off financial ruin. While he is desperately hoping his latest invention - a refrigeration machine - will be his salvation, his children set about finding their own solutions to the family's impending disaster.
|Keira Knightley
|The Princess
|Felicity Jones
|Alice
|Ian Richardson
|Haig
|Nicholas Farrell
|Bastable
|Janet Henfrey
|Governess
|Camilla Power
|Dora
View Full Cast >