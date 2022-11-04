Not Available

The Trek

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Avala Film

A story of a farmer and his calf, the only survivors of the German WW2 punitive expeditions that passed through their village. While evading before the dangers of war, the farmer develops a deep attachment to his calf and tries to save it at all costs, but it wouldn't be much easier for them even after the liberation day.

Cast

Janez VrhovecNemački oficir
Severin BijelićRuski general
Dušan JanićijevićKapetan
Tomanija Đuričko
Ljubomir ĆipranićŠpekulant
Slobodan PerovićSeljak

