A story of a farmer and his calf, the only survivors of the German WW2 punitive expeditions that passed through their village. While evading before the dangers of war, the farmer develops a deep attachment to his calf and tries to save it at all costs, but it wouldn't be much easier for them even after the liberation day.
|Janez Vrhovec
|Nemački oficir
|Severin Bijelić
|Ruski general
|Dušan Janićijević
|Kapetan
|Tomanija Đuričko
|Ljubomir Ćipranić
|Špekulant
|Slobodan Perović
|Seljak
