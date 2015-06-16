Deaf mute Sergey enters a specialized boarding school for deaf-and-dumb. In this new place, he needs to find his way through the hierarchy of the school’s network dealing with crimes and prostitution, the Tribe. By taking part of several robberies, he gets propelled higher into the organization. Then he meets one of the Chief’s concubines Anya, and unwillingly breaks all the unwritten rules of the tribe.
|Grigoriy Fesenko
|Sergei
|Yana Novikova
|Anya
|Rosa Babiy
|Svetka
|Alexander Dsiadevich
|Gera
|Yaroslav Biletskiy
|Ivan Tishko
