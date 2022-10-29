Not Available

The Trouble with Spies

  • Comedy
  • Adventure
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Brigade Productions

George Trent, a British spy, has gone incommunicado in Ibiza. Appleton Porter (Donald Sutherland) is sent to find out what happened to Trent. Porter settles into a small hotel with several busybody guests. He probes them for information about Trent, their former neighbor. Meanwhile, the spy survives several attempts on his life as he attempts to solve the mystery.

Cast

Donald SutherlandAppleton Porter
Ned BeattyHarry Lewis
Ruth GordonMrs. Arkwright
Lucy GutteridgeMona
Michael HordernJason Locke
Robert MorleyAngus

