1972

The Troubles of Alfred

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 2nd, 1972

Studio

Madeleine Films

Unlucky in love, Alfred tries to commit suicide, only to be thwarted by police efforts to prevent a simultaneous attempt by a nearby young woman. Recovering, the young lady puts him up at her house, as he has run out of places to live. He joins a Parisian sporting team and seems to have transferred his bad luck to a corrupt television boss who is attempting to manipulate the game so that Alfred's Paris team loses.

Cast

Anny DupereyAgathe Bodard
Jean CarmetPaul
Paul PréboistLe paysan
Yves Robertle téléspectateur parisien
Paul Le PersonLe policier pointilleux à la déposition
Mario DavidKid Barrantin

