The Troubles of Alfred

Unlucky in love, Alfred tries to commit suicide, only to be thwarted by police efforts to prevent a simultaneous attempt by a nearby young woman. Recovering, the young lady puts him up at her house, as he has run out of places to live. He joins a Parisian sporting team and seems to have transferred his bad luck to a corrupt television boss who is attempting to manipulate the game so that Alfred's Paris team loses.
|Anny Duperey
|Agathe Bodard
|Jean Carmet
|Paul
|Paul Préboist
|Le paysan
|Yves Robert
|le téléspectateur parisien
|Paul Le Person
|Le policier pointilleux à la déposition
|Mario David
|Kid Barrantin
View Full Cast >