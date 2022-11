Not Available

It does not take much for a restaurant in South Korea to win airtime and to become famous. A restaurant is being opened, just for the purpose of proving this fact; hidden cameras are being installed to record meetings with TV producers. For only 10 million Won ($9,090), the restaurant gets featured on local broadcaster SBS' "Live Show Today". For another 9 million won, it is featured on MBC's "Find! Delicious TV".