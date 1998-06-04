1998

The Truman Show

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Release Date

June 4th, 1998

Studio

Paramount

Truman Burbank is the star of "The Truman Show", a 24-hour-a-day "reality" TV show that broadcasts every aspect of his life -- live and in color -- without his knowledge. His entire life has been an unending soap opera for consumption by the rest of the world. And everyone he knows -- including his wife and his best friend -- is really an actor, paid to be part of his life.

Cast

Jim CarreyTruman Burbank
Laura LinneyMeryl Burbank / Hannah Gill
Noah EmmerichMarlon
Natascha McElhoneLauren / Sylvia
Ed HarrisChristof
Holland TaylorTruman's Mother

