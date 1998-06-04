Truman Burbank is the star of "The Truman Show", a 24-hour-a-day "reality" TV show that broadcasts every aspect of his life -- live and in color -- without his knowledge. His entire life has been an unending soap opera for consumption by the rest of the world. And everyone he knows -- including his wife and his best friend -- is really an actor, paid to be part of his life.
|Jim Carrey
|Truman Burbank
|Laura Linney
|Meryl Burbank / Hannah Gill
|Noah Emmerich
|Marlon
|Natascha McElhone
|Lauren / Sylvia
|Ed Harris
|Christof
|Holland Taylor
|Truman's Mother
