The Trumpet Blows

In Mexico, a former bandit settles down and picks out a beautiful young dancer to be his wife. His younger brother also comes home after having spent years in the U.S., and falls in love with his brother's intended fiancé. Rather than cause problems, the younger brother goes to Mexico City to become a matador. While there, he gets word that the police, who have been hunting his brother, have finally captured him.
|George Raft
|Manuel Montes
|Adolphe Menjou
|Pancho Montes / Pancho Gomez
|Frances Drake
|Chulita
|Sidney Toler
|Pepi Sancho
