1934

The Trumpet Blows

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 13th, 1934

Studio

Paramount

In Mexico, a former bandit settles down and picks out a beautiful young dancer to be his wife. His younger brother also comes home after having spent years in the U.S., and falls in love with his brother's intended fiancé. Rather than cause problems, the younger brother goes to Mexico City to become a matador. While there, he gets word that the police, who have been hunting his brother, have finally captured him.

Cast

George RaftManuel Montes
Adolphe MenjouPancho Montes / Pancho Gomez
Frances DrakeChulita
Sidney TolerPepi Sancho

View Full Cast >

Images