Two men, lost in the Australian desert, or are they? Hurtle, a tough Aussie bloke and ex-con, and Tahir, a soft-spoken, Afghani-Australian, are near death as they stumble across Jen, a headstrong American soldier stationed alone on a remote military base. In good faith, and against regulations, Jen offers to help Tahir and Hurtle. But when Tahir drops a GPS Unit from his pocket, it becomes clear that they're not lost, they're exactly where they planned to be.