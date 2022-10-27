Not Available

The Turning

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Arenamedia

Seventeen talented Australian directors from diverse artistic disciplines each create a chapter of the hauntingly beautiful novel by multi award-winning author Tim Winton. The linking and overlapping stories explore the extraordinary turning points in ordinary people’s lives in a stunning portrait of a small coastal community. As characters face second thoughts and regret, relationships irretrievably alter, resolves are made or broken, and lives change direction forever.

Cast

Hugo WeavingBob Lang
Rose ByrneRae
Miranda OttoSherry
Richard RoxburghVic Lang
Susie PorterCarol Lang
Callan MulveyDavid Wilson

