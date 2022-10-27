The Turning

Seventeen talented Australian directors from diverse artistic disciplines each create a chapter of the hauntingly beautiful novel by multi award-winning author Tim Winton. The linking and overlapping stories explore the extraordinary turning points in ordinary people’s lives in a stunning portrait of a small coastal community. As characters face second thoughts and regret, relationships irretrievably alter, resolves are made or broken, and lives change direction forever.
|Hugo Weaving
|Bob Lang
|Rose Byrne
|Rae
|Miranda Otto
|Sherry
|Richard Roxburgh
|Vic Lang
|Susie Porter
|Carol Lang
|Callan Mulvey
|David Wilson
