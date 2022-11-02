Not Available

The Twenty-One Lives of Billy The Kid

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Shot in the abandoned buildings of Gary, Indiana and the cornfields of Western Illinois, The Twenty-One Lives of Billy the Kid presents a fractured historical narrative without any real protagonist, one in which the titular character goes mostly unseen - Billy the Kid as the always-off-screen assailant, as a ghost’s laugh, as a shadow on the road.

    Cast

    		Dave GrantThe Cowboy
    		Sharon AmbielliThe Nurse/The Dancer/A Local/A Mexican
    		Erik FabianThe Soldier/The Gambler/Greathouse/A Local/A Mexican

    View Full Cast >

    Images