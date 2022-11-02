Shot in the abandoned buildings of Gary, Indiana and the cornfields of Western Illinois, The Twenty-One Lives of Billy the Kid presents a fractured historical narrative without any real protagonist, one in which the titular character goes mostly unseen - Billy the Kid as the always-off-screen assailant, as a ghost’s laugh, as a shadow on the road.
|Dave Grant
|The Cowboy
|Sharon Ambielli
|The Nurse/The Dancer/A Local/A Mexican
|Erik Fabian
|The Soldier/The Gambler/Greathouse/A Local/A Mexican
