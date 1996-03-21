The Twilight of the Golds

When Suzanne Stein has a genetic analysis done on her unborn child, she discovers that although she has a healthy baby, the child will most likely be born gay, like her brother, David. She must decide whether to keep the child, or to have an abortion. Her family enters a crisis about love and acceptance as she makes this difficult choice. Written by Phil Fernando
|Garry Marshall
|Walter Gold
|Faye Dunaway
|Phyllis Gold
|Brendan Fraser
|David Gold
|Jennifer Beals
|Suzanne Stein
|Jon Tenney
|Rob Stein
|Rosie O'Donnell
|Jackie
View Full Cast >