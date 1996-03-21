1996

The Twilight of the Golds

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 21st, 1996

Studio

Showtime Networks

When Suzanne Stein has a genetic analysis done on her unborn child, she discovers that although she has a healthy baby, the child will most likely be born gay, like her brother, David. She must decide whether to keep the child, or to have an abortion. Her family enters a crisis about love and acceptance as she makes this difficult choice. Written by Phil Fernando

Cast

Garry MarshallWalter Gold
Faye DunawayPhyllis Gold
Brendan FraserDavid Gold
Jennifer BealsSuzanne Stein
Jon TenneyRob Stein
Rosie O'DonnellJackie

View Full Cast >

Images